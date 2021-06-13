Texas native Kyler Murray was never a Cowboys fan because “they were always ass”

Getty Images

The Cardinals and the Cowboys have had a one-sided rivalry over the years. The Cardinals regarded the Cowboys as enemies; the Cowboys regarded the Cardinals as a mild annoyance.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray recently spiced things up with this explanation for the fact that he wasn’t a Cowboys fan despite growing up in Texas (via the Blogging The Boys Twitter account): “They were always ass.”

Murray is only 23. The Cowboys have not been a high-level contender in his lifetime. Indeed, the Cowboys haven’t played in the NFC Championship during Murray’s lifetime. In contrast, the Cardinals have been to two of them — and one Super Bowl.

Also, the Cardinals have a 5-1 record against the Cowboys over their last six meetings. On a Monday night during the 2020 season, Murray and the Cardinals torched the Cowboys, 38-10. Even with that recent run by Arizona, the Cowboys still lead the all-time series, 56-33-1.

The 91st meeting happens this season, when the Cardinals visit the Cowboys in Week 17.