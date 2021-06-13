Travis Kelce: Browns are contenders, neck and neck with Chiefs in the AFC

Getty Images

The Chiefs have been the class of the AFC the last couple years, but now Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce thinks the Browns are right there with the Chiefs in 2021.

Kelce, who was born and raised in Cleveland, attended Browns receiver Jarvis Landry‘s charity softball game and said the Browns are playoff contenders.

“They’re definitely a contender, without a doubt,” Kelce said of the Browns, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “It’s definitely there. Baker [Mayfield] and the gang have upped the ante, made this team an unbelievable team and a team you have to prepare for and take serious. I think that moving forward without a doubt, I can see a lot more playoff games between us, and I’ll just take it one day at a time and hope for it. I think the Browns and Chiefs are definitely neck and neck.”

After many years of being laughingstocks of the league, the Browns are now making other teams take notice.

“It’s impressive to see where they’ve come from and where they are now because it’s a legit contender,” Kelce said, “and every team’s going to have to bring it.”

The Browns’ 2020 season ended with a loss at Kansas City in the divisional round of the playoffs, and the Browns’ 2021 season opens at Kansas City in Week One.