Will Fuller on Dolphins receivers: “You can’t teach speed”

USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins two took major steps in the offseason to upgrade their receiving corps, drafting Jaylen Waddle and signing Will Fuller. On Friday, Fuller provided his assessment of the team’s pass catchers.

“You can’t teach speed and we do have that on this team,” Fuller told reporters. “Not just me and Waddle, there are other players with speed, too. It’s going to be fun. We’re going to do what the coaches ask of us and we just going to be playing fast and we going to make some stuff happen.”

Fuller signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins, despite missing the final five games of his contract year in Houston due to a PED suspension. He’ll serve the final game of the suspension to start the 2021 season.

“This was my first free agency, so I just took it as I wanted to go to a team that wanted me,” Fuller said. “The Dolphins showed the most interest. That’s why I chose the Dolphins. And, of course, I knew we have a great team here and we could do great things. Ever since I’ve been here, it’s been great. I love the culture here. It’s just been easy to be here. Like I said, I’ve been in the building as much as I can. I enjoy being here. I’m happy the Dolphins took a chance on me.”

It’s definitely a chance. Fuller’s talent is undeniable, but injuries have been an issue throughout his career. He missed five games in 2019, nine in 2018, and six in 2017. Also, to the extent that he managed to start 11 games before his suspension in 2020 due to the banned substance for which he tested positive, the fact that this substance is off the table will make it harder for him to stay on the field in 2021.

Fuller finagled an eight-figure salary from the Dolphins despite never having a 1,000-yard receiving season. Last year became by far his best, with 879 yards on 53 catches and eight touchdowns. That pace translates to 1,279 yards, 77 catches, and 11 touchdowns, but for the suspension.

In his most recent appearance, on Thanksgiving against the Lions, Fuller had six catches for 171 yards, along with two touchdowns. A first-round pick in 2016, his best single-game performance came in Week Five of the 2019 season, with 14 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns in a 53-32 win over the Falcons.