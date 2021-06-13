Will Stephon Gilmore show up for mandatory minicamp in New England?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 13, 2021, 10:29 AM EDT
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore enters the final year of his contract. If he shows up for it.

Gilmore has boycotted voluntary offseason workouts this year. The looming question, as noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN.com is whether Gilmore will be present on Monday for the mandatory minicamp.

Without a new contract, he may not. He’s due to make a mere $7 million this year, after the team shifted $4.5 million of the $11 million he was due to earn to 2020, the season after he was named defensive player of the year. Usually when teams do that, the player gets a new deal before he embarks on the contract year that was reduced in order to pump up the other one.

Gilmore would be subject to cumulative fines in the amount of $93,085 if he doesn’t show up for the three-day session.

Last year, trade talk emerged regarding Gilmore not long before the deadline. A knee injury pulled the plug on that possibility. Unless and until Gilmore gets a new deal, a potential trade remains something to keep an eye on.

4 responses to “Will Stephon Gilmore show up for mandatory minicamp in New England?

  1. He doesn’t want any part of facing Miami WRs.

    He struggled against just Parker.

    He wants out of the AFCE.

  2. bostonblows says:
    June 13, 2021 at 10:32 am
    Your team in white panties with pink and teal, have been irrelevant for about 25 years. Just get over it already.

    NE has played in 10 SBs in that time with 6 rings. Shula ruined Marino’s career. Take it like a man already.

  3. I think Gilmore will show. He wants to get paid and the best way to get a new contract is show up. Pats usually don’t accommodate players that hold out, and often send them to NFL wastelands in trade as a reward for doing so.

    Plus he’s done well in New England, made a lot of money already, clearly fits the system well. He’ll play for the Pats this year.

  4. If Gilmore can’t hold, he is an average corner. The days of favorable calls in NE are so over, so Gilmore is back to the replacement level player he was in Buffalo

