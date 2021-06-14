Cam Newton will be on the field of mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

When Patriots quarterback Cam Newton banged his hand against a helmet 10 days ago, some assumed we wouldn’t see him again during the offseason program.

We will. In fact, we already have.

Coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Monday that Newton actually practiced on Friday. Belichick expects Newton to be on the field during the mandatory minicamp that starts today.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that Newton is expected to receive the full complement of reps.

Newton enters his second season with the Patriots. The Patriots also used the 15th overall pick in the draft on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.