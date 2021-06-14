Chiefs sign Wyatt Miller

Getty Images

The Chiefs signed offensive lineman Wyatt Miller on Monday.

Miller, 25, has never played in an NFL regular-season game.

He entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted rookie out of Central Florida, signing with the Jets. Miller went through training camp with the team before the Jets cut him.

Miller then signed with the Bengals’ practice squad. The Cowboys signed him off Cincinnati’s practice squad for their Week 17 game but Miller was inactive.

The Cowboys cut him last September, and he signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad late last season.

Miller received a tryout at the Falcons’ rookie minicamp last month.