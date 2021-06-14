Dolphins sign Jermaine Eluemunor

Getty Images

The Miami-New England pipeline remains strong.

The Dolphins have signed offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, per the transaction wire.

Eluemunor spent the last two seasons with the Patriots.

He entered the league as a Ravens fifth-round pick in 2017. Eluemunor appeared in eight games as a rookie, starting two. Then he played nine games in 2018 with one start.

Baltimore traded Eluemunor to the Patriots late in 2019 training camp. He’s appeared in 22 games over the last two years with eight starts.

As a corresponding roster move, the Dolphins have waived Timon Parris. He had signed with Miami in May after spending time with Atlanta, Cleveland, and Washington last year.