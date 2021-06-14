Eagles sign Nick Mullens

June 14, 2021
Free agent quarterback Nick Mullens has landed in Philadelphia.

Mullens, who hit free agency when the 49ers declined to tender him in March, signed with the Eagles this morning.

The 26-year-old Mullens originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He started 16 games (eight in 2018 and eight in 2020) and completed 64.5 percent of his passes, averaged 7.9 yards per pass and totaled 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

In Philadelphia, Mullens becomes the third quarterback on the roster, behind Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco on the depth chart.