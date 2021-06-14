Ha Ha Clinton-Dix gets a minicamp tryout with the Panthers

Getty Images

Last month, former first-round safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix got a tryout at the Texans’ rookie minicamp. This week, he’ll get a look-see from a different team.

Per a league source, the 2014 draft pick of the Packers will participate in the Panthers’ minicamp on a tryout basis.

Clinton-Dix, a 2016 Pro Bowler, started every game during his six NFL seasons. He played for the Packers for more than four seasons; the Packers traded him to Washington during the 2018 season. In 2019, Clinton-Dix played for the Bears in 2019. He didn’t play in 2020, making $2.5 million in fully-guaranteed salary after being released by the Bears.

Still only 28, Clinton-Dix is determined to get back in the league.