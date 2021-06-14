Jaguars staying cautious with Trevor Lawrence’s hamstring

Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice last week due to left hamstring tightness and the Jaguars are remaining on a cautious track with the first overall pick this week.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said that the team is going to remain conservative when it comes to Lawrence’s workload at this week’s minicamp practices. He added that Lawrence could play a game in his current condition, but the idea is to ensure the hamstring isn’t a hindrance to his preparation for training camp this summer.

Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com notes that Lawrence did not do 11-on-11 drills on Monday, but he did take part in 7-on-7 work with the rest of the team.

A newly shorn Gardner Minshew, Jake Luton and C.J. Beathard are the other quarterbacks available to the Jaguars.