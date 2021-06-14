Jalen Ramsey to Stephon Gilmore: What do you think about winning a ring in L.A.?

Getty Images

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore did not report to Patriots mandatory minicamp on Monday in what’s believed to be part of a push for a new contract as he enters the final year of his current pact.

If the Patriots don’t have a desire to give him one, a trade before the start of the 2021 season would be one path for both sides to move forward. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey took to Twitter to push the idea of a trade to Los Angeles on Gilmore.

Ramsey tweeted “what’s good my dawg?” at Gilmore and then followed that up with another tweet reminding Gilmore that Dodgers star Mookie Betts “got traded from Boston to LA & won a ring” before asking what Gilmore thinks about that.

It’s not the first time that Ramsey has expressed interest in seeing the Rams make a trade for a disgruntled player this offseason. He expressed confusion about why the Rams were not in the running for Julio Jones before Jones was traded to the Titans and the reasons for that are similar to those that make a Gilmore trade unlikely.

Trading for Matthew Stafford stripped the Rams of high-value draft assets in the next two years and they have players like Stafford, Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Robert Woods, Leonard Floyd, and Cooper Kupp carrying big cap charges into the future. Those things make it difficult to trade for a player and give him the contract he’s looking for, so the Rams may just have to move forward with the roster they have.