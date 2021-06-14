Jarrett Stidham: My goal is to be the starting quarterback in New England

USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots currently have four quarterbacks, two with clearly defined roles with the team.

Cam Newton is the club’s starting QB, and New England appears committed to the 2015 MVP to start the season.

The Patriots also drafted Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the spring, setting him up to be the team’s quarterback of the future.

But there are two more still there: Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. The 35-year-old Hoyer has extensive experience in the Patriots system but is unlikely to win a starting job. Stidham, however, still has his sights set on becoming New England’s QB1.

During a press conference on Monday, Stidham said it fired him up when the organization drafted Jones in April, adding he’s fired up to compete with the rookie, Newton, and Hoyer.

“My goal is to be the quarterback here and to start football games for a really long time in this league,” Stidham said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “The mindset of that has never changed and never will change.”

That’s the right mindset and approach that Stidham should take into the QB competition, especially since he also said he’s feeling more comfortable within the scheme.

But given Newton’s presence and Jones’ draft status, it’s going to take a lot for Stidham to actually become New England’s starter — let alone the team’s long-term solution at the position.