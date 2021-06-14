Jarvis Landry: Why not talk about Browns as Super Bowl contenders?

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was a guest at Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry‘s charity softball game last week and said that the two teams are “definitely neck and neck” when it comes to being contenders in the AFC.

The Chiefs have made the last two Super Bowls, so no one would think twice about putting them in that category. The Browns are coming off their most successful season in ages, but some might take a pause before anointing them with the same label.

Landry is not one of those people. He thinks it makes all the sense in the world to talk about the Browns as a Super Bowl contender because that’s exactly what the team is striving for this season.

“Why not?” Landry said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “It’s something that people always say you should not talk about, but nobody trains or nobody does what they do to not be a champion. So that’s the standard. So why not talk about it? It’s real. It’s sick to be humble about what everybody is actually chasing.”

It’s a similar answer to the one Patrick Mahomes gave when asked why he’s talking about his goal of going 20-0 and the Browns will get the first chance to spoil that this fall. If they do, thoughts of long playoff runs probably won’t be limited to Landry.