Jets, Jamison Crowder renegotiate contract

The Jets wanted receiver Jamison Crowder to take less. And he has.

The two sides have agreed to a renegotiated contract, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Details have not yet been revealed, which suggests that Crowder did indeed take a steep pay cut.

Rapoport notes that Crowder will be a free agent next year. But that was going to the be situation anyway; Crowder was entering the final year of his contract. Indeed, if he’d refused to take a pay cut, Crowder could have been a free agent even sooner.

The Jets reportedly wanted Crowder to reduce his $10 million salary by more than 50 percent. He had been absent from offseason workouts.