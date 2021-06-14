Joe Schobert on Jaguars: I expect us to win a lot of games and be successful

Getty Images

Linebacker Joe Schobert has experienced a lot of losing in his five-year career. He was a part of the Browns teams that went 1-31 in 2016 and 2017 — his first and second seasons in the league. And after signing with the Jaguars last year, the club went 1-15.

But things are looking up now for Jacksonville, with Urban Meyer installed as head coach and Trevor Lawrence in town as the No. 1 overall pick. The Jaguars made several moves on defense as well, which has led to Schobert’s positive outlook heading into 2021.

“I think as far as things have gone so far, it’s an exciting time to be on defense here,” Schobert said last week, via BigCatCountry.com. “The new schematics are fun, especially for the linebackers to play, a lot of following the ball, getting to the ball, seems like a lot less responsibilities in certain calls and certain aspects.”

Schobert also likes the way Meyer and his staff have come in and made an effort to change the culture, while knowing that will only truly take hold if the team starts winning.

“But you have to respect a guy who lives what he preaches, and you can tell Urban and the coaching staff bought in and live what they preach,” Schobert said. “We take that to practice and the energy and the enthusiasm at practice has been one of the highest I’ve ever seen in spring. It’s been a lot of fun to just get out there and compete and follow what these coaches are laying down. Once we get to Sundays in the fall, I expect us to be in a lot of games, winning a lot of games and being successful.”