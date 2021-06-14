Jonnu Smith is a “beast,” according to Adrian Phillips

Getty Images

Jonnu Smith didn’t attend the voluntary portion of the Patriots’ offseason workouts. The tight end, who signed a four-year deal worth $50 million with the Patriots in March, was on hand Monday for his new team’s minicamp.

Smith, though, didn’t make it to the completion of practice, leaving with an apparent hamstring injury.

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips, though, knows what Smith brings to the Patriots.

“He was a beast, and he still is a beast,” Phillips said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “That’s what I got from that. When you watched him play (with) the Titans, you see a guy who can literally run everything. His route tree is wide-open. And then he gets here and you see that firsthand in practice, it’s just crazy. He moves like a receiver, but he’s big, he’s fast and it’s a real matchup problem.”

Smith caught eight touchdown passes in his final season with Tennessee. The Titans made Smith a third-round choice in 2017, and he has 114 catches for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career.