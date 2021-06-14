K’Lavon Chaisson absent from minicamp due to positive COVID-19 test

Getty Images

Why is it relevant for reporters to ask whether NFL players have received the COVID vaccine? Because players who test positive suddenly aren’t available to practice or to play.

Case in point: Jaguars pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson won’t participate in Monday’s mandatory minicamp practice due to a positive COVD test, via James Palmer of NFL Media.

Plenty of players continue to resist the vaccine despite the obvious link between relaxed restrictions at the facility and reduced likelihood of sudden unavailability to practice or to play. It quite possibly will become a strategic advantage for the teams that manage to persuade enough players to get the vaccine — and a strategic disadvantage for those who don’t.

We’ve recently asked the NFL whether a list of who has and hasn’t been vaccinated will be available during the season. For those inclined to wager on games, it’s only fair to know which players could end up unexpectedly being scratched.