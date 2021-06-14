Laquon Treadwell trying out for Jaguars at minicamp

Getty Images

The Jaguars have four players trying out for the team at their minicamp and a former first-round receiver is among them.

Laquon Treadwell is in Jacksonville for the string of offseason practices this week.

Treadwell was the Vikings’ 23rd overall pick in 2016, but never lived up to his draft status. His best season was in 2018, when he caught 35 passes for 302 yards with a touchdown — after which the Vikings declined his fifth-year option. Though he was cut before the 2019 regular season began, Minnesota re-signed him, and he appeared in 13 games for the club that year.

Treadwell resurfaced in Atlanta last year, spending most of the time on the club’s practice squad. He appeared in five games and caught six passes for 49 yards with a pair of TDs.

In all, Treadwell has 71 career receptions for 750 yards with four touchdowns in 58 games.

The Jaguars also have cornerback Simeon Thomas, cornerback KeiVarae Russell, and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins trying out for the team during minicamp.