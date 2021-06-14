Logan Thomas wants to make more downfield plays in 2021

Getty Images

Washington tight end Logan Thomas broke out in a big way in 2020, making 72 receptions for 670 yards with a team-high six touchdowns. It was Thomas’ first season as a full-time starter, illustrating his completed conversion from quarterback to tight end.

“It’s crazy to think how far I’ve come,” Thomas said recently, via John Keim of ESPN. “A couple years ago I’d never believe I’d be in the position I am now.”

Thomas was one of the league’s most productive tight ends last year inside the 20, ranking first at the position with 117 yards and second with 15 catches in the red zone. But he also wants to take the next step in becoming more like the elite TEs Travis Kelce and Darren Waller by making explosive plays.

Washington already had Terry McLaurin at receiver, but then signed receiver Curtis Samuel in free agency and drafted Dyami Brown in the third round. With those three around him, Thomas feels there could be more opportunities for him.

“With the guys we have on the outside, maybe there’s more space on the inside to make plays down the field,” Thomas said. “If I can keep my speed up and make plays down the field, that would be great.”

Thomas entered the league in 2014 as a quarterback but converted to tight end in 2016. He’s appeared in 56 games as a TE with 23 starts, recording 107 receptions for 987 yards with eight touchdowns.