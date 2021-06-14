Madden 22 teases cover reveal with video of two goats

Getty Images

The only NFL-licensed video game produces an annual update. Before the release of the game comes the reveal of the cover.

It’s coming on Thursday, and the folks at EA Sports have teased it with a video of two goats, one larger than the other.

The video also includes former Browns running back Peyton Hillis, an unlikely cover athlete from Madden 12.

Immediate speculation has landed in part on Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, as G.O.A.T. and baby G.O.A.T.

Brady appeared on the cover of Madden 18; Mahomes was on the cover of Madden 20. The game last had two athletes on the cover with the Madden 10 edition: Troy Polamalu and Larry Fitzgerald.