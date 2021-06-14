Marcus Maye present at Jets minicamp

Getty Images

Safety Marcus Maye wants a long-term deal with the Jets, but the lack of one didn’t keep him from reporting to minicamp on Monday.

According to multiple reports, Maye is present at the team’s facility for their only mandatory work of the offseason program. Maye signed his franchise tag earlier this offseason, so he would have been subject to fines if he had continued to stay away from the team.

With Maye in the building, attention will now shift to how much work he does in the next three days. Players hunting for new contracts usually limit their workload in order to limit the chances of an injury that would interfere with getting that contract.

Maye will make $10.612 million this season under the terms of the tag.