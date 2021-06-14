Matt Judon: I want to continue to add to the Patriots legacy

Getty Images

Matt Judon was a part of the Patriots’ spending spree early on in free agency, giving New England a dynamic edge rusher for its defense.

Judon, who finished the last two seasons leading the Ravens in sacks, recently said that he wanted to come to New England to learn and play under “one of the best to ever coach the game” in Bill Belichick.

“I’ll always want a chance to win,” Judon said, via Jim McBride of the Boston Globe. “Championships, divisional championships, Pro Bowl, Super Bowl. I just want to win. I want to continue to add to my legacy and also add to the legacy that the Patriots have. And I think if I continue to just have fun with the game and not make it more business, just continue to have fun, continue to be a little child playing like I was with my two older brothers, I think I can do that.”

Judon has 34.5 career sacks in 76 games with 49 starts. Last year he recorded 6.0 sacks, with nine tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits, and a pair of passes defensed.

If Judon can be that strong edge presence for New England, then that could help the club improve on its sub-.500 record in 2020 and return to the playoffs in the upcoming year.