Matthew Slater: There won’t be another Julian Edelman to come through New England

Getty Images

After 11 seasons and 137 games for the Patriots, receiver Julian Edelman retired earlier this offseason.

Longtime New England special teams ace Matthew Slater will now be in the locker room without Edelman for the first time since his rookie season of 2008.

On Monday, Slater praised Edelman for his outstanding career in New England.

“I think he’s one of the all-time great Patriots. He means the world to me,” Slater said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “There’s not going to be another Julian Edelman who comes through here. He was so unique.

“His DNA was one of one.”

Edelman took some time to develop, but broke out as a receiver in his fifth season of 2013. That year, he recorded 105 receptions for 1,056 yards with six TDs.

Edelman is No. 4 on the team’s all-time list in receiving yards with 6,822 — behind Stanley Morgan (10,352), Rob Gronkowski (7,861), and Wes Welker (7,459).