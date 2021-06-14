Raiders switch to early-morning minicamp practices due to record Las Vegas heat

USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders have gained many positives from relocating to Las Vegas, including a state-of-the-art stadium and practice facility.

But one negative that some folks likely anticipated is coming through this week.

With temperatures forecasted to be 115 degrees all week, Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Raiders are moving their mandatory minicamp practices to start at 7:30 in the morning for the coming days.

While there is a full-length indoor field — plus another half-field indoors — at Las Vegas’ training facility, Bonsignore reports that space isn’t as feasible to use for a 90-man roster.

According to the national weather service, there’s a chance Las Vegas could break its all-time heat record of 117 degrees this week. The NWS is also expecting several broken daily records.