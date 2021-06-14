Ravens cut minicamp down to two days

Getty Images

Many teams have made alterations to their offseason programs this year and some have gotten rid of mandatory minicamp altogether. Getty Images…

The Ravens are not doing that, but they are adjusting the schedule for this week. The team was scheduled for a three-day minicamp, but will now only hold practices on Tuesday and Wednesday before splitting up until training camp.

Some veteran Ravens will get their first chance of the offseason to interact with teammates. Defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams have not been present for voluntary work, but are both scheduled to speak with the media on Tuesday.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will also have a press conference and that may give him a chance to explain why the team opted to change up their plans.