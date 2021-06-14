Report: Jets want Jamison Crowder to take pay cut of more than 50 percent

Jets receiver Jamison Crowder had been sitting out offseason practices while “working through” contract matters. As it turns out, he’s “working through” the possibility of taking a major pay cut.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets want Crowder to reduce his 2021 salary by more than 50 percent.

Crowder has a $10 million base salary in 2021, the final year of his contract. He signed a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the Jets in 2019.

Last season, Crowder had 59 catches for 699 yards and six touchdowns. He turns 28 on Thursday.

If he refuses to take a pay cut, he’ll undoubtedly be cut. Showing up for mandatory minicamp could force the issue, since the Jets won’t want to risk having Crowder suffer a season-ending injury and owing him the full amount of his 2021 salary.

Behind the scenes, Crowder’s agent surely is comparing whatever the Jets will pay to whatever someone else will offer. Although it’s technically tampering for other teams to engage in those conversations, these talks happen routinely when a team wants a player to take less. Before making a decision, the player needs to know what else is out there.

6 responses to "Report: Jets want Jamison Crowder to take pay cut of more than 50 percent

  1. I would not reduce my salary, but would work to reduce the current CAP hit. Thus, have a huge signing bonus, extend current contract by a couple years with average dollar value for a number 1 WR with a void year at the end.

  4. Good sign for the Jets. If 2nd round rookie Elijah Moore had been looking lost at OTAs there’s no way they’d ask their statistically highest performing receiver the last 2 yrs to take a pay cut. Not like the Jets are hurting for cap space. Not likely Crowder gets 5mil from anyone else at this time of year, so hopefully he sticks.

  5. Who are they trying to sign? They already have $28M of space available. It seems pretty petty/dumb to throw away your best WR when it isn’t needed.

    Yeah, his numbers were down. Guess what though, your whole team sucked. He isn’t the one that signed Gase.

  chawk12thman says:

    June 14, 2021 at 11:09 am

    ———–
    Well hes nowhere near a #1 wr, hes a good slot wr but the Jets already have his replacement and he doesnt fit in their future plans so kicking the can down the road and/or extending doesnt help or make sense for the Jets.

