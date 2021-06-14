Report: Jets want Jamison Crowder to take pay cut of more than 50 percent

Getty Images

Jets receiver Jamison Crowder had been sitting out offseason practices while “working through” contract matters. As it turns out, he’s “working through” the possibility of taking a major pay cut.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets want Crowder to reduce his 2021 salary by more than 50 percent.

Crowder has a $10 million base salary in 2021, the final year of his contract. He signed a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the Jets in 2019.

Last season, Crowder had 59 catches for 699 yards and six touchdowns. He turns 28 on Thursday.

If he refuses to take a pay cut, he’ll undoubtedly be cut. Showing up for mandatory minicamp could force the issue, since the Jets won’t want to risk having Crowder suffer a season-ending injury and owing him the full amount of his 2021 salary.

Behind the scenes, Crowder’s agent surely is comparing whatever the Jets will pay to whatever someone else will offer. Although it’s technically tampering for other teams to engage in those conversations, these talks happen routinely when a team wants a player to take less. Before making a decision, the player needs to know what else is out there.