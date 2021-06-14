Report: Kellen Mond close to signing his rookie deal with Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings are close to signing rookie quarterback Kellen Mond, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Mond will get a three-year, $5.223 million deal, including a signing bonus of $1.158 million, per Tomasson, and the third-round choice will count $949,712 against the 2021 salary cap.

The Vikings have signed seven of their 11 draft choices, with only third-rounders Mond, Chazz Surratt, Wyatt Davis and Patrick Jones remaining unsigned.

Mond threw for 2,282 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 games for Texas A&M last season. During his career with the Aggies under Jimbo Fisher, Mond threw for 9,661 yards and 71 touchdowns.