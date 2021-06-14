Report: Sheldon Richarsdon won’t re-sign with Browns, could rejoin Vikings

Getty Images

The Browns wanted Sheldon Richardson to return, but the defensive tackle apparently doesn’t have interest in a return.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that Richardson has decided he will play elsewhere next season. The Browns have made it clear since releasing Richardson in a salary-cap move in April that they hoped to re-sign him.

Richardson pondered returning, Cabot reports, and even might have received his best offer from the Browns, but “it wasn’t about the money for him.”

Richardson seemed to move on the day the Browns cleared more than $11 million in cap space with his release. He posted a good-bye to Browns fans on Instagram, writing, “It was just starting to feel like home. Dawg Pound, I had a great time . . . #til next time.’’

A reunion with the Vikings is possible for Richardson, Jack Day of KFAN 100.3 reports, with the sides discussing a deal. Richardson, 30, played in Minnesota in 2018 before signing a three-year, $37 million deal with the Browns in March 2019.

The Browns have Malik Jackson, Andrew Billings, Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai, Marvin Wilson and Malik McDowell at the position.

Richardson would join Michael Pierce and Dalvin Tomlinson in a three-man rotation with the Vikings.