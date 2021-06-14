Seahawks sign Will Sunderland

USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks opened a roster spot late last week and they filled it to kick off this week.

The team announced the signing of cornerback Will Sunderland. Safety LaDarius Wiley was dropped last Friday to create the opening for Sunderland.

Sunderland was undrafted out of Troy last year. He signed with the Packers, but was waived in the cut to 53 players. He went on to spend time on the Colts’ practice squad.

Sunderland began his time in college at Oklahoma in 2015, but transferred in time to play his final two college seasons at Troy. He had 38 tackles, two tackles for loss and four interceptions in his final collegiate season.