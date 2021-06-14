Shaquem Griffin trying out with Broncos

Getty Images

Free agent linebacker Shaquem Griffin is getting a look in Denver.

Griffin is visiting the Broncos today and will participate in their minicamp on a tryout basis, according to Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

The 25-year-old Griffin has spent the last three years in Seattle, where he played with his twin brother, cornerback Shaquill Griffin. Shaquill signed with the Jaguars in free agency this year.

Shaquem Griffin has been an inspirational figure in the NFL because he made it to the league despite having his left hand amputated when he was 4 years old.