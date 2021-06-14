Shaquill Griffin: It’s “insane” to see what Trevor Lawrence is doing already

Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence isn’t doing everything in the Jaguars’ offseason work this week. But the rookie quarterback apparently has done enough to convince his teammates he’s the real deal.

Lawrence experienced left hamstring tightness last week, so the Jaguars are limiting his work.

“If we had to go, we could’ve,” Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said, via NFL Media. “So we’re just being cautious. He actually could play a game if he had to.”

The No. 1 overall choice, though, has done enough to show why many believe he’s the most can’t-miss quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.

“I feel like the main thing I’ve been seeing is he’s very explosive, so when the ball is out, it’s out,” Jaguars cornerback ﻿Shaquill Griffin﻿ said. “When you see him throwing, even if I’m out on the sideline, I’m watching him throwing to different receivers. It’s just the rotation of the ball. The time. The way he’s putting it away from everybody. It’s just insane to see that so early in a quarterback. You talk about coming into the league with such high hopes, and he’s proving that.”