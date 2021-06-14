Spring League provides another experiment with spot-and-choose overtime

Getty Images

Four games per week, six weeks. Twice in its biggest season yet, The Spring League tried out the spot-and-choose overtime idea proposed by the Ravens but rejected by the NFL at large.

The approach is simple. One team picks the spot. The other team decides whether to play offense or defense.

Both games involved Jerry Glanville’s Conquerors. Last time, the score was 39-39 after regulation in a game against the Linemen. This time, it was 9-9 after four quarters in a game against the Aviators.

Last time, Linemen coach Hal Mumme picked the 14 as the spot. Glanville opted for the ball.

This time, Glanville picked the 22. Aviators coach Terry Shea opted for the ball.

Both times, the offense that opened overtime with possession went three and out. Both times, the team that started overtime on defense scored a touchdown on its first drive. Both times, the team that scored the lone touchdown of overtime kept the team that started overtime with the ball from scoring, forcing a turnover on downs before the seven minute and thirty-seconds of overtime expired.

The loss resulted in the Aviators going 0-6 on the season, and with the Conquerors finishing 4-2. The Linemen, who finished 5-1, will face the 4-2 Jousters in the Mega Bowl on Saturday in Houston.

The two games are hardly enough to any clear trends to emerge. However, the team that picks the spot finished 2-0, and the team that made the choice — possession in each case, once on the 14 and once on the 22 — finished 0-2.