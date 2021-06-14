Texans sign long snapper Mitchell Fraboni

Getty Images

Houston has made a move at long snapper, signing undrafted free agent Mitchell Fraboni.

Fraboni played his college ball at Arizona State, where he was a Pac-12 All-Academic honoree in his senior season of 2020. Fraboni previously worked out for the Titans during Tennessee’s rookie minicamp.

Fraboni becomes the second long snapper on the Texans’ roster, joining veteran Jon Weeks. A Pro Bowler in 2015, Weeks has spent his entire career with the Texans, appearing in all 176 regular-season games since he was signed in the spring of 2010.