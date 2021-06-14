Titans’ receivers coach says they can impose their will on defenses

USA Today

With the 220-pound Julio Jones joining the 226-pound A.J. Brown as the Titans’ top two wide receivers, their position coach thinks opposing defenses won’t know what hit them.

Titans receivers coach Rob Moore said today that they may have the most physically impressive pair of starting receivers in the league, and they should be able to impose their will on opposing defenses.

“I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to be able to step on the field with someone like that. You understand the problems it causes defenses. To get him and AJ on the field at the same time, opposing defenses, they have some decisions to make,” Moore said, via Emily Proud of WKRN.

Moore said after seeing Jones on the practice field that he’s particularly impressed with his size, speed and body control, and he said he has always appreciated Jones’ abilities as a downfield blocker. He should make an already good Titans Offense even better.