Trevor Lawrence feeling good, “frustrating” to not go full speed

Getty Images

The Jaguars continued to limit quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s workload in Monday’s practice because of hamstring tightness that cropped up last week and the rookie admitted to some frustration about the injury when he spoke to reporters later in the day.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said that Lawrence would be able to play in a game if one was on the schedule, but that the team wants to take precautions to make sure the hamstring issue doesn’t linger. Lawrence said he’s feeling well and sounded as if he’s fighting the urge to fully cut loose on the field.

“It’s feeling good. It’s been about a week. Just trying to work it back to full capacity,” Lawrence said in a press conference. “It’s a little frustrating just not being able to go full speed. I’m feeling good and just trying to not have any more setbacks, so taking it slow. Got some good reps today, so start getting more and more each day this week and just kinda work back into it. It’s doing great. Try to work it back.”

Lawrence said he feels comfortable with the mental aspects of learning the offense, but still sees the need for a lot of work on his timing and relationships with receivers. With little time left in the offseason program, it seems training camp will be the time to really drill down on that aspect of the game.