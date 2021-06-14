Von Miller ignores Aaron Rodgers rumors, reasoning that “we have Drew Lock”

Getty Images

The Broncos continued to be linked to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Broncos players continue to pay little attention to the complicated fella who likely won’t be getting his wish for a trade to a new team.

“It’s crazy to think about, you know, getting an Aaron Rodgers,” Miller said at his fifth pass-rushing summit on Saturday, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “You put him on any team in the league and he changes that team.”

Indeed he does. And Miller seems to be avoiding the topic in order to prevent an eventual letdown.

“If you get too emotionally involved in those guys, and then it doesn’t happen, now you got [Drew] Lock over here looking like . . . what about now?'” Miller said. “So you don’t want to get too emotionally attached to the rumors. . . . You start thinking, ‘Oh, we’re going to get Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson. But hold on, wait a minute, we’ve got Drew Lock. That’s who we’re running with. That’s who we’re going into the season with until anything changes.”

And if anything changes, it indeed (as Miller said) changes the team.

Whoever the Denver quarterback is (and Miller seems to be giving Lock a leg up over Teddy Bridgewater), that quarterback will have to contend with pass rushers who benefited from learning the tricks of the trade from Miller and others.

“Some people have had backlash of ‘Why would he give his secrets away,’” Miller said. “For one, I’m just so comfortable in my game. And two, I just feel like it’s a way to give back to a game that has given so much to me.”

It’s not about Miller giving away his secrets. It’s about what opponents will do with those secrets when facing Miller’s offensive teammates, whether it’s Lock or Bridgewater or Rodgers or Watson or someone else.