Ben Roethlisberger, JuJu Smith-Schuster leave field early

The Steelers had every player in attendance at their minicamp except defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt. Tuitt’s brother, Richard Bartlett, was killed by a hit-and-run driver last week in Johns Creek, Georgia.

“Everyone knows the personal circumstance that Stephon Tuitt and his family is going through,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. “He has our full support, and our hearts go out to him and his loved ones for their loss.”

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster departed practice early Tuesday. Both left under their own power, and Tomlin said neither had a serious injury.

“If I thought injury circumstances were significant, I’d share them with you,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.