Bengals lose Hakeem Adeniji to pectoral injury

The Bengals hope to build a stronger offensive line in front of quarterback Joe Burrow this season and they are going to be without one of the players who was in the mix for a roster spot for a significant amount of time.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Tuesday that 2020 sixth-round tackle Hakeem Adeniji had to have surgery to repair a pectoral injury. Taylor said that Adeniji will miss several months and the nature of the injury is such that it wouldn’t be a surprise if he misses the entire season.

Adeniji played 15 games and made five starts during his rookie season.

With Riley Reiff joining the team at right tackle and Jonah Williams set at left tackle, Adeniji was trying to earn the swing role behind them. Fourth-round pick D'Ante Smith, Fred Johnson and Isaiah Prince are in-house possibilities.