Bill Belichick on Stephon Gilmore: I don’t expect him to be here for minicamp

Getty Images

Reporting from Monday indicated that cornerback Stephon Gilmore would not attend Patriots minicamp because he wants a new contract.

After Gilmore missed the first day, head coach Bill Belichick confirmed the absence on Tuesday. But Belichick deflected when he was asked if Gilmore’s absence was excused.

“I don’t expect him to be here, and we’ll just focus on the guys who are here,” Belichick said during his press conference.

Gilmore is due to make $7 million in base salary in 2021, the last year of his current deal.

The 2019 defensive player of the year, Gilmore has been with the Patriots since 2017. He’s played 56 games for the club, recording 11 picks and 52 passes defensed.

Gilmore started his career with Buffalo as the 10th overall pick in 2012. In nine seasons, he’s recorded 25 interceptions and 114 passes defensed in 124 games.