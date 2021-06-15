Brian Flores “not sure” Xavien Howard will be at minicamp

Getty Images

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is set to attend Dolphins minicamp despite his desire for a new contract, but another of the team’s defensive starters may not be joining the club.

Cornerback Xavien Howard has also been away from the team during the voluntary portion of the offseason program and head coach Brian Flores told reporters on Tuesday that he had not seen Howard. He acknowledged that it is a “contract situation” and that he does not know if Howard will be reporting.

“I’m not sure he’s going to be here today. Again, I haven’t seen him. I expect him to be here, but I haven’t seen him yet,” Flores said, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Howard signed a five-year extension with the Dolphins in 2019 and has a fully guaranteed salary of $12.075 million this season.