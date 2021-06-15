Broncos sign seventh-round pick Jonathon Cooper

Getty Images

The Broncos have another 2021 draftee under contract.

Denver announced Tuesday morning that seventh-round pick Jonathon Cooper has signed his four-year rookie deal.

Cooper Cooper was the 239th pick in this year’s draft out of Ohio State, where he twice received All-Big Ten honorable mention distinction. He has not participated in the on-field aspects of Denver’s offseason program after undergoing a minimally invasive heart procedure just after the draft.

The Broncos now have seven of their 10 draft picks under contract. Second-round running back Javonte Williams, third-round offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz, and third-round linebacker Baron Browning have yet to put pen to paper.