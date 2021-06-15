Callie Brownson to return from suspension in time for training camp

Getty Images

The Browns suspended chief of staff Callie Brownson last week after she pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence. Her suspension will end before training camp begins.

“She will be back for training camp, but I am not going to get into the specifics right now,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday.

Brownson still could face additional discipline from the league for violating the personal conduct policy.

Brownson was pulled over for driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone at 12:27 a.m. on May 27. Her blood-alcohol content was .2150, nearly three times the legal limit.

Brownson coached the Browns’ tight ends in one game last year and their receivers in another game after other assistant coaches were out with COVID-19. That made her the first woman to serve as a primary position coach in an NFL game.