Calvin Ridley “pretty sure” he will finish rehab in time for start of camp

Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley isn’t participating in practice this offseason as he rehabs from foot surgery. Ridley, though, said he’s “pretty sure” he will complete his rehab in time for the start of training camp in late July.

“It was just minor,” Ridley said, via Scott Bair of the team website. “I can walk and all that right now. I’m taking it one day at a time.”

Renowned foot surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson, a Packers’ team physician based in Green Bay, recently performed the surgery on Ridley. Ridley said it fixed an ailment that occurred last season, not from 2021 offseason work.

Ridley has participated in walk-throughs and position meetings as he works his way back.

“You just didn’t see me on the field,” Ridley said. “[But] I’m doing regular things. I did a walk-through just before I came in here. I’m right where those guys are.”

The trade of Julio Jones to the Titans has elevated Ridley to the team’s No. 1 wideout. But Ridley, who made 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns last season, said he feels no pressure to keep up with Jones.