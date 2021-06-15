CFL releases 2021 schedule, with season starting August 5

Getty Images

The CFL will return to action after missing all of the 2019 season.

On Monday, the CFL’s board of governors voted unanimously on Monday to adopt a labor deal that calls for the commencement of the 2021 season on August 5. On Tuesday, the CFL announced its 2021 schedule.

The season launches with a rematch of the 2019 Grey Cup, which has the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The biggest unknown continues to be whether and to what extent fans will be permitted to attend games. The CFL teams are talking to government officials on that point.

The CFL will play a 14-game season in 2021, with the Grey Cup set for December 12 in Hamilton.