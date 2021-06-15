Denzel Ward hopes for contract extension, long career in Cleveland

Getty Images

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract, and the Browns have said they see Ward as a big part of their future. Ward hopes that proves to be the case.

Ward said today that his agent and the team have talked about a contract extension, but that he’s not letting that become a distraction for him and he’s focusing on the field while seeing if his agent can get a long-term deal done. Ideally, Ward said, he’d stay in Cleveland for life.

“In a perfect world, I’d definitely want to be a Brown for my entire career,” Ward said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The Browns have Ward under contract for a $9.45 million salary cap this year, and his fifth year option pays him $13.29 million in 2022. He can hit free agency in March of 2023, but it’s likely that he and the Browns will come to an agreement well before then.