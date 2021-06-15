Derek Wolfe not practicing after recent bout with pneumonia

Getty Images

Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe won’t be practicing at minicamp this week, but there’s no contract issue to sort out.

Wolfe signed a three-year extension with Baltimore this offseason, so everything is squared away on that front. Wolfe’s absence from the field has to do with a recent illness.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Tuesday that Wolfe is present, but out of on-field work because he is getting over having pneumonia. Wolfe did not take part in the voluntary phases of the offseason program, so his first team work of the year will come at training camp.

Other Ravens who aren’t practicing this week include left tackle Ronnie Stanley and newly signed tackle Ja’Wuan James. Stanley is returning from a knee injury while the recently signed James tore his Achilles while working out earlier this year.