Eddie Goldman an unexcused absence from Bears’ mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman was absent without leave from today’s start of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Chicago head coach Matt Nagy confirmed Goldman’s absence and said it was not excused. Nagy did not say where Goldman is but did say that he believes Goldman will show up for training camp.

Goldman opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bears have been saying all offseason that they expect Goldman back in 2021.

The 27-year-old Goldman is due a base salary of $4.75 million this season and is under contract through the 2023 season.