Emmanuel Ogbah will be at Dolphins minicamp, wants a new contract

Getty Images

The Dolphins have worked without defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah thus far this offseason, but they’ll get a chance to see him this week.

Ogbah’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed on WSVN that his client will join the team for this week’s mandatory minicamp. Ogbah is in the final year of his contract and Rosenhaus also confirmed that he’s looking for a new deal with the Dolphins.

“We would like to get an extension done,” Rosenhaus said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “We’ve approached the Dolphins about that. That’s as much as I can say.”

Ogbah joined the Dolphins last season and had 42 tackles, nine sacks, 21 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He’s set to make a salary of $7.475 million this season.