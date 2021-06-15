Falcons announce signings of five draft choices, including Jalen Mayfield

Getty Images

The Falcons announced the signings of five of their draft choices Tuesday. Rookies Jalen Mayfield, Ta'Quon Graham, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Avery Williams and Frank Darby now are under contract.

That leaves only first-rounder Kyle Pitts, second-rounder Richie Grant and fourth-rounders Darren Hall and Drew Dalman unsigned.

The Falcons selected Mayfield in the third round, making the offensive lineman the 68th overall choice. He played three seasons at Michigan, appearing in 18 games with 15 starts.

Atlanta chose Graham with the 148th overall pick. The defensive lineman played 48 career games in four seasons at Texas, making 24 starts.

Ogundeji became the 182nd overall pick. The outside linebacker saw action in 43 games in four seasons at Notre Dame, totaling 80 tackles, including 17 for loss, 13 sacks, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Atlanta selected Williams in the sixth round. The cornerback and return specialist played 48 games at Boise State and posted 152 tackles, 26 passes defensed, four interceptions and five fumble recoveries. On special teams, Williams returned 38 kicks for 1,042 yards, including three touchdowns, while adding 82 punt returns for 948 yards, including six touchdowns.

The Falcons took Darby with the 187th overall choice. He played 40 career games at Arizona State, making 67 receptions for 1,317 yards and 13 touchdowns.