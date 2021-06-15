Jadeveon Clowney looked 100 percent in first practice with Browns

USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney practiced with his new teammates for the first time, which was his first practice since surgery to repair a torn meniscus that kept him out of eight games in 2020.

Clowney looked 100 percent, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

“Jadeveon and Takk [McKinley], they were meeting some guys for the first time today,’’ Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I thought it was really good for those guys to be around each other. We got a lot done just in terms of team building, strengthening relationships and meeting new players, particularly the defensive line. I think it’s a competitive group. [Defensive line] coach [Chris] Kiffin and [assistant defensive line] coach [Jeremy] Garrett push them, and I think you see in their individual drills they are having fun. It’s a high-energy group.”

Clowney, 28, chose the Titans over the Browns in 2020. He chose to play for the Browns in 2021. Clowney, who has played a full, 16-game schedule only once in his career, will start opposite Myles Garrett.

Clowney has never had double-digit sacks and has never made All-Pro. He did make three Pro Bowls while in Houston and said after signing with the Browns that his best is yet to come.